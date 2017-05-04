× Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Pyramax Bank near 16th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect after the Pyramax Bank near 16th and Mitchell was robbed Thursday morning, May 4th.

It happened around 9:45 a.m.

Police said a male suspect approached a teller and presented a demand note — before stealing money and fleeing the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect involved in this armed robbery.

