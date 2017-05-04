Recognize him? Glendale police release surveillance photos in effort to ID bank robbery suspect

GLENDALE — Glendale police have released surveillance photos in an effort to identify a suspect after a robbery at the PNC Bank located at Port Washington and Green Tree Roads which happened Wednesday, May 3rd.

It happened around 11:30 a.m., and led to lockdowns at two schools in Fox Point, as police searched for the suspect.

Police have described the suspect as a white male, or possibly a light-skinned black male with brown facial hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants, red high-top sneakers, a dark-colored, flat-brimmed baseball cap with a sticker on the brim and a logo on the front, sunglasses, a red hoodie with a Puma brand Arsenal T-7 Anthem Jacket that is white/red in color.

According to police, the suspect passed a note to a bank teller demanding money. There was no weapon implied or displayed during this crime. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing the bank on foot, and he remains at large.

No one at the bank was hurt during this incident.

PHOTO GALLERY

Stormounth Elementary and Bayside Middle School, within the Fox Point-Bayside School District, were placed on lockdown as a precaution after this bank robbery. Bus routes were cancelled for the afternoon and parents were advised to pick up their students.

Meanwhile, a letter to parents from Nicolet High School officials indicated classes continued as scheduled at Nicolet, but precautionary measures were taken “to ensure the continued safety for those students who live in Fox Point.”

Bus routes were suspended for Fox Point students who attend Nicolet High School. According to the letter to parents, for students on these bus routes, parents were asked to anticipate that children would be in touch to arrange transportation home.

Extracurricular activities proceeded as planned at Nicolet High School, and school officials said regular transportation schedules would resume Thursday.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

43.144478 -87.913637