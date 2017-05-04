Soul 2017: See the 15th annual performance, with more than 150 young people

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at the Miller High Life Theatre to get a look Express Yourself Milwaukee's event Soul. Soul brings young people and professional artists together for a night of dance, music, spoken word, and visual arts. Soul is happening at the Miller High Life Theatre tonight at 6:30 p.m.

About Soul 2017 (website)

Save the Date: May 4, 2017

Join us for our 15th annual performance, with more than 150 young people and special guest artists singing, dancing and performing in front of a stunning set design created during the year-long Express Yourself program.

You don’t want to miss seeing the imaginative and inspiring ways we interpret this year’s theme, SOUL — the inner force that keeps us moving forward, ignites meaning, purpose and positivity in our lives and is connected and expressed through community.

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Historic Milwaukee Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Downtown Milwaukee

As always, the performance is free and open to the public! And all are invited to a pre-show reception in the Lobby starting at 5:30.