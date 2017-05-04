× Suspects sought: Woman rear-ended, carjacked at gunpoint near 20th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd near 20th and Oklahoma.

Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was driving when her vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima, was rear-ended by the suspect’s vehicle. One of the occupants got out of their car, pointed a gun at the victim, and stole the Altima.

Both the Altima and the suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene.

The Altima has not been recovered and no arrests have been made.