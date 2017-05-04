Want sculpted arms? A weightless workout that will deliver your desired results

MILWAUKEE -- The season of tank tops and sleeveless dresses is almost here -- which means it's time to tone up those arms. Erika Alexander of Push Functional Fitness joins Real Milwaukee with a weightless workout that will deliver the sculpted arms you desire this summer.
Erika has created a simple 10-minute weightless arm workout that you can do three times a week to get your arms in picture-perfect condition for summer. No equipment, just body weight, that you can do anytime, anywhere.
There are five total exercises. You will start with 10 reps of each exercise and add 2 reps each round until the 10 minutes is up.
- Blastoffs: Start in a plank position, dip into into child pose and push up into a pushup.
- Plank Up Downs: Start in a forearm plank then push up into hand plank, one arm at a time.
- Tricep Dips: Sit on the ground with you knees bent with arm behind you (hands turned out), then push your weight up off the ground and lower back down.
- Plank Punch Hooks: Start in a forearm plank, then perform hook punches alternating left and right while in plank position.
- Jumping Jack W`s into Reach Outs: Perform jumping jacks with alternating arms overhead and arms at shoulder level