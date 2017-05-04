Want sculpted arms? A weightless workout that will deliver your desired results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The season of tank tops and sleeveless dresses is almost here -- which means it's time to tone up those arms. Erika Alexander of Push Functional Fitness joins Real Milwaukee with a weightless workout that will deliver the sculpted arms you desire this summer.

Erika has created a simple 10-minute weightless arm workout that you can do three times a week to get your arms in picture-perfect condition for summer. No equipment, just body weight, that you can do anytime, anywhere.

There are five total exercises. You will start with 10 reps of each exercise and add 2 reps each round until the 10 minutes is up.