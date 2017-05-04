× Win FREE Burgers for a year!

Submit Your Tasty Burger Idea and You Could Win FREE Burgers for a Year & a Party for 20

Georgie Porgie’s Treefort Restaurants in Oak Creek & Mt. Pleasant are hosting their 3rd Annual burger contest. FOX6Now.com invites you to submit your best burger creation for a chance to win FREE burgers for a year and a party for 20.

The Georgie Porgie’s Treefort Restaurants management team will narrow the entries down to their favorite five before putting them in front of a panel of local celebrity judges, including our very own Brian Kramp, to choose the winner.

Entries must be submitted before Wednesday, May 17. The winning burger will be selected on Thursday, May 25 at 11:30 and the judging is open to the public for free samples, fun and more.

