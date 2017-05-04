× WisDOT: Traffic crashes result in 41 deaths on Wisconsin roads last month

Preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) shows 41 people died in Wisconsin traffic crashes last month, the same as April of last year and slightly above the five-year average of 38.

According to a press release from the DOT, the safest month of April since World War II occurred in 2014 with 25 traffic deaths, and the deadliest was in 1973 with 113 deaths.

As of April 30, a total of 143 people have died in Wisconsin traffic crashes this year, including six motorcyclists and 17 pedestrians, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Traffic deaths through April were 18 fewer compared to the same period in 2016 and one above the five-year average.

“The approach of warmer weather generates additional highway safety concerns because traffic volumes tend to ramp up along with overall vehicle speeds,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “To emphasize the importance of safety belt use by all drivers and passengers, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will participate in the annual Click It or Ticket safety belt mobilization from May 22 to June 4. Last year in Wisconsin, nearly half of the drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes were not wearing a safety belt.”