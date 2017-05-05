A peek inside our minds: These local brothers are putting their mind reading skills to the test

MILWAUKEE -- Prepare to have your mind blown. Jeff and Chad of "Two Brothers One Mind" join Real Milwaukee to try out their mind reading tricks and tell us a little about the monthly magic show they've started in Milwaukee.
About Two Brothers One Mind (website)
Chad and Jeff Orr are masters of audience participation. Using nothing more than some dry-erase boards and a blindfold, the entire act fits in a BRIEFCASE.
Your guest will laugh out loud and be amazed at the same time.
Their show is unbelievably interactive, BUT EASY on the audience - even seated they can still be part of the show!! See why audiences of all ages enjoy the excitement.
Everyone will witness as the brothers "mentally share" RANDOM THOUGHTS provided by the AUDIENCE. This happens in real time under the fairest conditions and ends with the brother's signature finale "The Out of Room Transmission".
Don't look any further.