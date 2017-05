× All schools in Beaver Dam Unified School District are CLOSED due to safety issue

DODGE COUNTY — All schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District are CLOSED Friday, May 5th due to a safety issue.

School officials say all school related events and activities are canceled. All offsite Advanced Placement testing for Beaver Dam High School is canceled.

Beaver Dam Unified School District says information will be provided to parents and the community by 1:00 pm today.