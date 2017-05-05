Caught on camera: Police need your help to ID burglars of Milwaukee business

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that happened at a business near Burleigh and Appleton in the overnight hours of April 25-26.

The suspect broke into the business through a back window and disconnected the surveillance camera. The suspect then stole an air compressor and a television from the building before he fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 25-35 years-old, around 5’9” tall, and approximately 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks stocking cap, a black bomber-style jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.