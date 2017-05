MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Department maintenance employee found an abandoned and injured baby goose outside MPD’s headquarters near N. James Lovell Street and W. State Street early Friday afternoon, May 5th.

The employee contacted officers and Officers Cory Lopez and Heather Coss from the Office of Management, Analysis, and Planning brought it inside to safety.

MPD maintenance worker finds abandoned and injured baby goose outside District One. Officers taking it to @WiscHumane. Isn't it adorable?! pic.twitter.com/9Ssz9PKvvY — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) May 5, 2017

The goose is now being taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society.