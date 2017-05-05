Figure skaters of all ages will perform this weekend at RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Figure skaters of all ages, from three to into their 40's, will perform this weekend at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie. Carl spent the morning checking out their spring ice show.
