Governor Walker would consider waiver to raise pre-existing premiums

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says he would consider seeking a waiver under House Republicans’ health care changes to let insurers raise premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.

House GOP members passed legislation on Thursday rolling back former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Part of the bill would allow states to seek waivers exempting insurers from Obama’s prohibition on higher premiums for people with pre-existing problems. States could then use federal dollars to fund government-operated insurance programs for pools of expensive patients.

Walker said Friday during a visit to Madison company Discover Mediaworks that he would consider a waiver, saying Wisconsin has run high-risk pools well in the past.

He predicted, however, that the Senate would change the legislation and he wants to see what’s in the final package.