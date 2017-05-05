Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth fights potential placement of 2 sexual predators

TOWN OF WHEATLAND — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says he is fighting the potential placement of two sexual predators at a residence in the Town of Wheatland.

In a news conference held on Friday, May 5th, Beth said the two sexual predators being considered for the home on Geneva Rd. are from Milwaukee and La Crosse. The sheriff said both are currently being housed at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston.

Sheriff Beth indicated state statute makes the residence being considered for the two sexual predators ineligible. The statute says residences housing convicted sex offenders not be within 1,500 feet of any kind of park, the sheriff said. However, there’s a bike trail and the Fox River Water Trail — all within that perimeter.

The sheriff also questioned why either man is being considered for placement in Kenosha County. That’s because he says the state has indicated sex offenders need to be placed in the county in which they offended. Neither of the current offenders considered for the Wheatland residence has any ties to Kenosha County, the sheriff said.

