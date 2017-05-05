Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 9-year-old girl last seen on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in location critically missing nine-year-old Uvanie Dakota Walker. Walker was last seen with her friend near East Concordia Avenue and North Achilles Street Friday, May 5th at approximately 5 p.m. — Milwaukee’s north side.

Police describe Walker as a black female, 4’00” tall, brown eyes with black hair in four braids. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a pink and white Gap hooded sweatshirt, tan uniform pants and black Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.