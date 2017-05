× MPD: 1 person taken to hospital following shooting near MLK and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one person was shot near Martin Luther King Drive and Locust Street Friday evening, May 5th.

Police responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m.

According to police, the person was transported by paramedics to Froedtert Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.