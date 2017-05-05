× No charges to be filed against deputy, officer in fatal shooting of Kris Kristl

WALWORTH COUNTY — No charges will be filed against a deputy and police officer that were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Walworth County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Walworth County District Attorney determined no charges will be issued against Deputy Jesse Smith and Officer Robert Rayfield.

26-year-old Kris Kristl of Lake Geneva was shot by police on February 2nd. The incident occurred on County Highway H near Petrie Road in the Town of Geneva around 7:45 p.m. Police were investigating a reckless driving complaint. Kristl is alleged to have displayed a purported weapon during the incident. Both officers discharged their weapons during this incident.

