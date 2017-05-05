× On trial: Cudahy babysitter accused of violently shaking infant in her care

MILWAUKEE — The trial of a Cudahy babysitter accused of violently shaking a six-month-old child that was in her care is nearing an end. That infant later died. All of this unfolded in January 2016.

Heller has pleaded not guilty to three charges against her. They include:

1st degree reckless homicide (felony)

Day care provider fail/licensed (misdemeanor)

Resisting or obstructing an officer (misdemeanor)

When Cudahy police initially interviewed Heller — she told investigators she had been providing care for the infant for the past three weeks through an unlicensed daycare Heller operates within her home. On that day, Heller told police the child was given a third feeding “between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.” and she placed the child on the couch to change its diaper. During that process, the complaint indicates “(the child’s) body went stiff, (the child’s) neck fell back, and (the child’s) eyes fluttered and rolled back.” The complaint indicates the child was gasping for air. When Heller was unable to revive the child, she called 911.

According to the complaint, Heller told police she “gently shook” the child in an attempt to get her to open her eyes. When child didn’t respond, 911 was called.

A pediatric care physician at Children’s Hospital indicated the child “had a skull fracture to the right side of the head, as well as subdural hemorrhaging and brain swelling.” The doctor told police investigators the “injuries would have required significant forces to (the child’s) head.” The doctor believed the child “was violently slammed, shaken, and/or thrown just prior to exhibiting seizure-like symptoms.”

According to the complaint, when Heller was informed that the child had passed away, she “immediately started crying” and asked to again talk with a detective.

Heller again told the detective the child fell off the couch on January 13th. Additionally, the complaint indicates Heller admitted to shaking the child — saying “it worked the first time so I thought it would work again.” Heller said she shook the child after the child fell to the floor, and she indicated that’s when the child began to exhibit seizure-like behavior.

The complaint indicates Heller “described how (the child’s) head went back and forth repeatedly as (Heller) shook (the child).” Eventually, the child’s body was “limp and lifeless.”

Heller eventually admitted to lying about the child falling from the couch. Heller said she was holding the child while standing in the living room, and she said she “accidentally” dropped the child onto the hardwood floor.

Heller said she then “panicked” and shook the child. Heller said she shook the child again after the child exhibited seizure-like behavior, according to the complaint.

If convicted on the homicide charge, Heller faces up to 60 years in prison.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.