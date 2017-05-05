Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about construction changes coming to the Zoo Interchange and I-94.

Friday, May 5

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 6AM

Sunday, May 7

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for traffic switch - 10:30PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for sign structure work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Monday, May 8

*the WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East will reopen by 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for traffic switch - 11PM - 5:30AM

Tuesday, May 9

*84th Street westbound entrance to I-94 West will only be able to access I-41 North 6AM through Fall 2017