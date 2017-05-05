Police investigate crash involving stolen vehicle near 64th and Silver Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Friday, May 5th — involving a stolen vehicle. Officials say the crash happened on the city's northwest side around 5 a.m.

According to police, a stolen vehicle rolled over near a gas station at 64th Street and Silver Spring Drive. The suspects inside the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or where the vehicle was stolen from.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.