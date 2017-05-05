Port Milwaukee gets a new logo; highlights role in domestic, international transportation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett revealed on Friday morning, May 5th a new logo for Port Milwaukee.

Officials say the new name, image, and tag line are intended to project a contemporary image that highlights the Port’s role in domestic and international transportation.

In the new logo, the streamlined name, “Port Milwaukee” is presented in a modern typeface in the colors of green and blue. A stylized globe and the tagline “Connecting to the World” complete the logo.

The first of the new signs have been mounted on median light poles at the Port’s offices on S. Lincoln Memorial Dr.