Wisconsin State Fair reveals final 2 shows slated for the Main Stage

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Friday, May 5th the final two shows slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during this year’s State Fair.

Rock legends will come together for one night to Rock the Mile on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The star-studded lineup features headliner Lou Gramm, original lead singer of Foreigner. Former Journey front man Steve Augeri will also perform, as he did with the legendary rock band from 1998-2006.

Toto saw massive success in 1980, winning several Grammys and selling millions of records behind the songs “Hold The Line” and “Rosanna.” Bobby Kimball, original lead singer of the band, will perform the hits fans know and love. The Tubes first gained notoriety in the mid-1970s with eclectic live shows and their catchy anthem “White Punks on Dope.” Fee Waybill still performs as the lead vocalist more than 40 years later. John Payne became the lead singer of English progressive rock band Asia in 1992, and released several albums during his tenure with the band. He currently tours behind Asia’s classic hits and the legacy that he helped create. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $39 and $29.

Soulful songstress Patti LaBelle brings her R&B, gospel and jazz to State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m., along with special guest En Vogue. LaBelle first found mainstream success in the 1970s with the iconic disco song “Lady Marmalade” and her signature anthem “You Are My Friend.” She cemented her status as a bona fide star in the 1980s with singles “If You Only Knew,” “New Attitude” and “On My Own,” a duet with Michael McDonald that reached number one on the Billboard charts. To date, LaBelle has sold more than 50 million records. Her new album Homage hits stores today.

Heralded as one of the most-successful female vocal groups of all time, En Vogue made a splash with their 1990 hit “Hold On” and never looked back. “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” and “Free Your Mind” were instant R&B classics, making En Vogue a household name. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $39 and $29.

Twenty-year-old singer/songwriter Alex Aiono and UK teen pop group New Hope Club have also been added to the previously announced Sabrina Carpenter show on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Aiono built a fan base of almost 3 million social media followers with captivating YouTube videos and new singles “Work The Middle” and “Question.” New Hope Club’s EP Welcome to the Club is now available on iTunes. Tickets for this show are on sale now.

Tickets for Rock the Mile and Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13.