5 hurt, including 2 children following head-on collision in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN — Five people were hurt, including two children, following a two vehicle head-on crash that happened on State Highway 23 west of Spring Valley Drive in the Town of Greenbush, Sheboygan County.

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, May 6th.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation indicates a sedan and minivan were involved and one of the vehicles crossed the center line into the path of the other.

The sole occupant of the sedan, an adult male, was transported via Flight for Life helicopter with life-threatening injuries to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah.

Officials say there were four people traveling in the minivan — two adults and two children. All of them were transported by ambulance to Saint Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, all with incapacitating injuries.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Orange Cross Ambulance, fire departments from the Towns of Greenbush and Plymouth, Village of Elkhart Lake, Village of Glenbeulah First Responders and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.

Names of those involved will not be released until Sunday, May 7th.

