Cinnabon offering free treats for nurses during National Nurses Week

Cinnabon will continue to spread its appreciation for nurses everywhere through its annual National Nurses Week giveaway. From May 6th – 12th, 2017, participating Cinnabon bakeries will offer a choice for a free Cinnabon ClassicRoll, MiniBon, or a four-count of the newest treat, BonBitesT, to nurses presenting their medical ID badge.

Since 2000, Cinnabon has proudly supported The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation, an organization that was created to say ‘thank you’ to nurses for the extraordinary compassionate care they provide. The relationship began when a patient requested Cinnabon cinnamon rolls be given to all his nurses as a gift of appreciation for the care and compassion shown to him during his illness. Today, Cinnabon continues to recognize the nursing community by participating in the annual Nurses Week giveaway and monthly DAISY Award celebrations.

“Nurses dedicate their lives to others every day. Providing Cinnabon treats is one small way that we can give thanks to those that give to others,” said Joe Guith, president of Cinnabon. “Seventeen years and over a million cinnamon rolls later, we couldn’t be more proud to support healthcare professionals during Nurses Week and throughout the year.”

