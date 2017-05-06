Cyclists set off from Ozaukee County and head east for annual ‘Police Unity Tour’

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Thirty three bicycle riders are heading out East to honor Wisconsin law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. A send off for the riders took place at the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, May 6th.

The bicyclists will be traveling to Philadelphia, before the “Police Unity Tour” kicks off on Tuesday.

Riders will trek nearly 300 miles over four days. They will make their way to Washington, D.C. ,where they will meet up with around 2,200 other riders.

“It’s overwhelming, you know just seeing people come in. Some of the same faces and some faces are new, but seeing the amount of support we have back home helps make the ride all the more special when we’re out among strangers on foreign lands so to speak,” said Matthew Rohlinger, Unity Tour rider.

This is the tenth year the Wisconsin riders will be making the annual journey up the East Coast.