Fisher House Wisconsin surprised with $10K donation from Johnson Controls

MILWAUKEE — As Fisher House Wisconsin celebrated their one-year anniversary Saturday, May 6th Johnson Controls surprised them with a $10,000 donation.

An employee with Johnson Controls presented the check to Fisher House after winning it as part of the company’s “Chairman Awards.” It’s the highest honor an employee can earn at the company and Johnson Controls then donates $10,000 to the charity of the employee’s choice.

Linda Van Straten said the choice was easy.

“I’m a military mom so my son is in the Army and because Johnson Controls is a global company and the Fisher House is global company, and we also have a network group for the VA, it’s something that’s near and dear to our heart,” said Linda Van Straten, Project Coordinator for Johnson Controls.

Johnson Controls says it has given out at least a dozen Chairman’s Awards across the globe this year. The program has been running for more than a decade.