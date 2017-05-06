Greenfield police ask for help to find man, 57, who walked from rehab facility

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are asking for your help in their search for a 57-year-old man who apparently walked away from a rehab facility.

The man is identified as Si Le. Police say he walked away from the facility near Loomis and Layton Ave. He should be wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatshirt, and gray pants, and would be on foot.

If you see anyone matching this description, you are urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5301.

