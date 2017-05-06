Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office swears in new K-9 unit ‘Rev’

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a K-9 officer to the force on Saturday, May 6th.

K-9 ‘Rev’ joined the force after a swearing in ceremony.

Rev is now one of two K-9 officers at the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s really hard to get them to raise the right paw, I don’t expect a response back from them. So it’s a little bit different but it’s still necessary to swear them in as a deputy. We take their job seriously,” said Ozaukee County Sheriff James Johnson.

Rev’s role with the sheriff’s office will be assisting in searching for people, searching for drugs and protecting other officers.