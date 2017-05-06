Recognize them? The Brass Tap offering reward to catch dine-and-dash group

Greenfield — A Greenfield restaurant and bar is hoping the power of social media can catch a group of “dine-and-ditchers.” They are upping the ante — offering a reward for anyone who can help identify five people who ate at the restaurant and took off Friday, May 5th.

The Brass Tap in Greenfield says a group of three men and two women racked up a $110 tab, and then made a run for it. A manager tells FOX6, when the group was confronted by a server, the group sprinted to a car.

The establishment wrote in a Facebook post, “To the guys who ran out on a $110 tab at a table tonight…. We will be coming for you and will soon post video and pictures and the authorities have been notified. You can come back in and pay or prepare to be prosecuted.”

After the group did not return, The Brass Tap posted several photos and is now offering a $30 gift card reward to anyone who can help identify members of the group. A manager says this is the first time they’ve ever had anyone purposefully try and escape a large bill in their more than two years in business.

Recognize the people in the photo? You’re asked to call The Brass Tap at 414-301-4054 or the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.