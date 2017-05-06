× Walker kicks off Governor’s Fishing Opener with 2 walleye

CABLE, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker kicked off the 52st annual Governor’s Fishing Opener by catching two walleye.

Walker was in Cable on Saturday for the event on Lake Namekagon.

Walker says fishing is a time-honored tradition and tourism attraction in Wisconsin that draws hundreds of thousands of anglers from outside the state every year.

Walker says more than 193,000 jobs in Wisconsin depend on tourism.