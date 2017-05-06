Walker kicks off Governor’s Fishing Opener with 2 walleye

AMES, IA - JULY 18: Republican presidential candidate Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker fields questions at The Family Leadership Summit at Stephens Auditorium on July 18, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. According to the organizers, the purpose of The Family Leadership Summit is to inspire, motivate, and educate conservatives. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CABLE, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker kicked off the 52st annual Governor’s Fishing Opener by catching two walleye.
Walker was in Cable on Saturday for the event on Lake Namekagon.
Walker says fishing is a time-honored tradition and tourism attraction in Wisconsin that draws hundreds of thousands of anglers from outside the state every year.
Walker says more than 193,000 jobs in Wisconsin depend on tourism.