“We’re in this together:” Thousands turn out to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The sun was shining, the wind was blowing and the turnout for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was massive Saturday, May 6th.

"Today is kind of surreal for me," said Colette Cleary, cancer survivor.

Cleary was diagnosed with breast cancer back a couple years ago. Days like this mean a lot.

"It brings you closer together, helps you lift each other up when times are bad and when times are good you all celebrate," said Cleary.

"Coming out with just your family, but it's meeting people who have been through similar stories, helping people who are going through it right now, and just being there to give them a hug and say we're in this together -- we're going to do this," said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society.

Roughly 7,500 people registered to walk and organizers are expected to raise $450,000 this year alone to fund cancer research.

For some men wearing pink at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, it is so much more than just a color.

"My first wife was diagnosed with breast cancer at six months pregnant. I've made it a point to do everything I can for breast cancer, to raise awareness and to raise money," said former Green Bay Packers linebacker George Koonce.

Koonce has championed the cause of "Real Men Wear Pink" by becoming an ambassador for them. He encourages others to 'go pink' and continues to show support for women like Cleary.

"That's what it's all about. It's really the support you get from family and friends when you let your story be known, and making sure that people are aware of what breast cancer is like," said Cleary.