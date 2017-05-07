× All lanes of I-41 NB at Racine/Milwaukee Co. line blocked; medical examiner dispatched

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — All lanes of I-41 NB at the Racine-Milwaukee County line are blocked at 7 1/2 Mile Road on this Sunday night, May 7th — near Oak Creek, according to the DOT.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-41 at WIS 241. Drivers will then head north on WIS 241 to Ryan Road, and then east on Ryan Road — back to I-41.

Alert | MILWAUKEE Co | Crash | I-41 NB | RACINE – MILWAUKEE CO LINE | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) May 8, 2017

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed for FOX6 News they have been called out to the scene.

This incident occurred around 9:45 p.m.

CLICK HERE for live DOT video showing this incident.

