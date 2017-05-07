Freeze WARNING for all of SE Wisconsin (12am-8am Monday)

All lanes of I-41 NB at Racine/Milwaukee Co. line blocked; medical examiner dispatched

Posted 10:34 pm, May 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35PM, May 7, 2017

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — All lanes of I-41 NB at the Racine-Milwaukee County line are blocked at 7 1/2 Mile Road on this Sunday night, May 7th — near Oak Creek, according to the DOT.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-41 at WIS 241. Drivers will then head north on WIS 241 to Ryan Road, and then east on Ryan Road — back to I-41.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed for FOX6 News they have been called out to the scene.

This incident occurred around 9:45 p.m.

CLICK HERE for live DOT video showing this incident.

FOX6 News is working to gather additional details. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.