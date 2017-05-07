All lanes of I-41 NB at Racine/Milwaukee Co. line blocked; medical examiner dispatched
MILWAUKEE COUNTY — All lanes of I-41 NB at the Racine-Milwaukee County line are blocked at 7 1/2 Mile Road on this Sunday night, May 7th — near Oak Creek, according to the DOT.
Traffic is being diverted off of I-41 at WIS 241. Drivers will then head north on WIS 241 to Ryan Road, and then east on Ryan Road — back to I-41.
Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed for FOX6 News they have been called out to the scene.
This incident occurred around 9:45 p.m.
CLICK HERE for live DOT video showing this incident.
FOX6 News is working to gather additional details. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.