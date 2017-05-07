“He had to die:” After breakup, woman told police movie inspired her to kill her father

PLUM, Pennsylvania — A Pennsylvania woman told police a movie inspired her to violently murder her own father.

Christina Nicassio, 27 is charged with the murder of 69-year-old Anthony Nicassio, her own father, who was a doctor. The details in this case are both strange and horrific.

“That’s heartbreaking,” Dawn Aducci, a resident of Plum, PA said.

Police said leading up to the fatal stabbing, Christina Nicassio had gone through a breakup, and told investigators she “felt the world was ending.” According to police documents, her parents noticed she was acting differently and wanted to take her to the hospital for help, but she refused to go.

Prosecutors say she admitted to police she took a kitchen knife from the Nicassio home, and fatally stabbed her dad twice in the chest when he tried to take it from her.

Word quickly spread through the Plum, PA community, as people tried to make sense of the senseless.

“I can’t even fathom what somebody would be thinking or going through that that would happen,” Aducci said.

In an interview with police, prosecutors say Christina Nicassio said: “I don’t know why. I thought he had to die,” and “I got played by Hollywood. In a movie, someone who can’t love someone else, they stab their father” — which she said was from the movie “The Mummy Returns.”

“A family is destroyed not only to lose a loved one, but to have the family member commit the crime — that’s a shame,” Aducci said.

Christina Nicassio was very involved in her community. She was a graduate from Plum High School and the University of Pittsburgh, where she played soccer. She also has a number of other accolades attached to her name.

She will in court for a preliminary hearing on May 17th, charged with criminal homicide and possessing an instrument of crime.