× “I’m going to miss it:” Conductor of Festival City Symphony retires after 53 years!

MILWAUKEE — One final flick of the wrist brought to an end a long and storied career. Milwaukee’s “Festival City Symphony‘s” long-time conductor is retiring.

For more than 53 years, Monte Perkins was at the head of the city’s oldest performing symphony orchestra. The conductor closed out his career at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 7th — with one final “Symphony Sundays” concert.

“It’s been a big part of my life and I know I’m going to miss it. Not just the time and the commitment but the making of music with friends. That’s what the, what musicians do. It creates a hole when you’re not making music,” Perkins said.

Though he’s retiring from the symphony, Perkins will continue conducting upcoming seasons of the “Free Pajama Jamborees” for families.