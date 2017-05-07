× Mitchell Airport hosts TSA PreCheck temporary application center May 8th-12th

MILWAUKEE — Those looking to get through security faster at General Mitchell International Airport can sign up for TSA’s PreCheck.

Starting Monday, May 8th, a temporary application center will be set up at the airport. The application fee is $85, which covers a five-year membership.

Fingerprints are collected to complete a background check, and you’ll also need identification and proof of citizenship or residency.

Some walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are recommended.

Travelers who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck can keep on their shoes, belts and light jackets, and can leave their laptops and small liquids inside their carry-on bags.

The enrollment event in Milwaukee runs through Friday, May 12th.

