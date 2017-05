MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police found a vehicle smoking after a crash Sunday morning, May 7th, and an MCTS bus damaged.

The crash happened near Layton and Greenfield around 4:00 a.m.

Police said two vehicles crashed, and a vehicle ended up bumping the bus, causing minor damage. One of the vehicles involved started smoking, so Milwaukee firefighters also responded to the scene.

No one was injured.

PHOTO GALLERY