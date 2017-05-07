× Walk MS Milwaukee aimed at raising money to end multiple sclerosis for good

MILWAUKEE — The annual Walk MS Milwaukee took place Sunday, May 7th at Maier Festival Park, and is aimed at ending multiple sclerosis for good.

According to the event’s website, family, friends, loved ones and coworkers were encouraged to team up “to change the world for everyone affected by MS.” Each step taken, and every dollar raised brings us that much closer to ending MS forever.

The walk began and ended on the Summerfest grounds, and in 2016, organizers say the event raised $213,983 “to fund critical services, groundbreaking research and move us closer to a world free of MS.” More than 2,300 people took part in the 2016 Walk MS Milwaukee.

Walk MS Milwaukee was organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, with a goal of raising $330,000 for MS research.

According to the National MS Society, multiple sclerosis is “an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.”

The cause of MS is still unknown – scientists believe the disease is triggered by as-yet-unidentified environmental factor in a person who is genetically predisposed to respond.

The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease.

FOX6’s Evan Peterson was down at Maier Festival Park Sunday morning, talking with organizers and participants ahead of the start of the Walk MS Milwaukee event:

If you were unable to take part in the Walk MS Milwaukee event, and would like to support this cause, you can make a donation by CLICKING HERE.