× 1 taken to hospital by Flight for Life; 5 others hurt in Ozaukee County crash

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Flight for Life was called out to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Ozaukee County Sunday night, May 7th.The crash involved a tractor and an SUV.

It happen around 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 57, north of Hickory Grove Road, in the Town of Fredonia.

The crash investigation revealed a tractor being operated by a 60-year-old man from Fredonia was traveling southbound in the right lane when it was struck from behind by an SUV. The SUV was being operated by a 29-year-old man from Port Washington.

The driver of the tractor was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the SUV, his wife, and three children were taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for medical assessment.

State Highway 57 was closed in both directions until 9:35 p.m.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.