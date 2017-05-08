× 2 groups exchange gunfire, stray bullet strikes MCTS bus

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus was struck by gunfire on King Dr. near Locust on Friday night, May 5th, a spokesperson with MCTS says.

Brendan Conway says around 11:30 p.m., two groups of people were exchanging gunfire away from the bus when a stray bullet went through the windshield of the bus.

No one on board, the driver or any passengers, suffered any injuries.

After the bus stopped, Conway says all of the passengers disembarked and left the scene. It’s not clear how many passengers were on the bus at the time.

Milwaukee police are investigating this incident.

