2 in custody after bank robbery in Mequon, subsequent pursuit and crash

MEQUON — A man and woman from Milwaukee are in custody after a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank branch on West Mequon Road in Mequon Monday, May 8th.

Police said after a call came in regarding the bank robbery, a description of the suspect vehicle was obtained from bank employees. Officers observed the suspect vehicle westbound on Mequon Road at Cedarburg Road. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle accelerated away.

Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle until it crashed in the area of Buntrock Avenue and Industrial Drive. The occupants were taken into custody without incident.

The Mequon Fire Department was called out to the scene as a precaution after the crash. There were no injuries reported to the suspects or officers.

The incident remains under investigation.