27-year-old woman shot, wounded by man in nearby vehicle at 28th and Center

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon, May 8th near 28th and Center.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was inside her vehicle when a male suspect in a nearby vehicle shot her.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

MPD is currently working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and are searching for the suspect.