Caught on camera: Goose knocks out power to thousands in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Officials with Consumers Energy in Michigan have discovered the cause of a power outage that left about 4,500 customers in the dark Sunday, May 7th.

On Monday, FOX 17 learned the outage was caused by a goose that flew into a 72,000 volt line in the area of Apple Avenue and Creston Street, which is about a half-mile from the substation.

One resident, Willard Hill, caught the incident on dash camera and posted it to Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 40,000 times.

The incident caused residents to lose power for about five hours.

The goose did not survive.