× “Everything must go now!” Gander Mountain’s inventory liquidation now underway

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations. When you visit gandermountain.com, their home page graphic reads, “Everything must go now!”

Gander Mountain announced in March that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while it closes 32 underperforming stores and searches for a buyer.

The St. Paul, Minn.-based outdoor-goods retailer said it “generally expects to conduct normal business operations during the pendency of its restructuring,” but that the 32 stores will begin a shutdown process in the next several weeks.

Gander Mountain spokesman Jess Myers said the Wisconsin locations to close are in Eau Claire and Germantown. The company also has Milwaukee-area stores in Waukesha, Franklin and Kenosha. Gander Mountain was founded in 1960 in Wilmot, in Kenosha County, as a catalog retailer.