In wake of vehicle thefts, Brookfield police urge residents to take extra precautions

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police issued an alert on Monday, May 8th urging all residents to park their vehicles in locked garages at night if at all possible. If vehicles need to be left outside, lock them in their driveways.

Brookfield officials say they have had five vehicles stolen from driveways and or open garages in the past month. Surrounding agencies are experiencing similar thefts.

Officials are now telling residents to not leave any keys in vehicles, leave exterior lights on during hours of darkness, and report any suspicious activity and or persons to law enforcement immediately (262-787-3700 or 911).

The vehicle thefts appear to be occurring after midnight and before 5:30 a.m.