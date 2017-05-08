Komatsu Mining Corp. holds ribbon cutting in West Milwaukee in wake of Joy Global purchase

WEST MILWAUKEE — Komatsu Mining Corporation held a ribbon cutting in West Milwaukee on Monday morning, May 8th. Komatsu makes construction, mining, industrial and military equipment.

Komatsu bought mining equipment maker Joy Global in July 2016 in a deal worth about $3.7 billion. That deal was completed last month.

Gov. Scott Walker and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett were in attendance for Monday’s event. Gov. Walker said Komatsu’s decision to maintain its headquarters in Milwaukee is a reflection on the local workforce.

“The fact that Komatsu is making this kind of commitment, this kind of investment, I think is a reflection on the quality of the work done here, and on the men and the women who make some of the best products in the world every single day,” Gov. Walker said.

“I believe the decision was made because of you; because of the workers of this company who have served it for many, many years,” said Mayor Barrett.

In a news release issued after the purchase of Joy Global was complete, Komatsu indicated it would continue to promote and invest in the P&H, Joy and Montabert product brands. It also remains “committed to directly servicing the global mining industry and through its products, services and technologies is focused on helping customers improve productivity and safety in their operations worldwide.”

