Kris Zocco charged in connection with the death of Kelly Dwyer

MILWAUKEE — 42-year-old Kris Zocco has now been charged in connection with the death of Kelly Dwyer in October 2013.

Zocco faces the following criminal charges:

First degree reckless homicide

Hiding a corpse

Strangulation & suffocation

According to the criminal complaint, several “conclusions” were made based on facts and circumstances establishing each offense charged in this case. Among those conclusions, the complaint indicates “Zocco has a history of engaging in sexually deviant conduct with girls and women” and he has a “history of stalking girls and women who have ended relationships with him.”

The list of conclusions also says Zocco took photos of Dwyer “naked, bound and sexually posed in an apparent state of temporary unconsciousness.” The complaint says Dwyer entered Zocco’s apartment complex “for the last time EVER on October 11, 2013 at 2:37 a.m.. This is the last time anyone EVER sees Kelly E. Dwyer alive.”

The complaint goes on to say in the conclusions that “sometime between 2:37 a.m. and 10:06 a.m. (possibly, but unlikely, later) on October 11, 2013, in his Milwaukee apartment, defendant Kris V. Zocco kills Kelly Dwyer.” The complaint goes on to say “Zocco never seeks any medical attention” for Dwyer “demonstrating that he has something very serious to hide.” He apparently “evinces an utter disregard for her human life.”

According to the complaint, Zocco devises a “plan to conceal (Dwyer’s) body in his travel golf bag and to move it to his trunk without raising suspicion.”

Kelly Dwyer grew up in Chicago and moved to Milwaukee in 2007. The 27-year-old went missing in October of 2013. Her body was found in May 2015 in Jefferson County. No cause of death was able to be determined after an autopsy was performed.

