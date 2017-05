Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They deserve the world -- but you can't really wrap that up in a box or put in a gift bag. And that's why we've enlisted the help of Maureen Fitzgerald with Wisconsin Mommy. She's put together a Mother's Day gift guide for us.

Mother's Day gift guide:

Stow-N-Go Portable Luggage System

Healthy Back Bag

meori Foldable Boxes

Walking Milwaukee (Self Guided Tour Cards)

SmartWake™ by Verlo

Cubii

Mission Athlete Cooling Towels and Accessories

Coffee-So-Good

Lather Beauty in Bloom Mother's Day Kit