Old-school cool: Go inside a Milwaukee staple that’s full of surprises

MILWAUKEE -- Mom and pop neighborhood grocery stores are a dying breed, but it you look closely you can still find a few that are as popular as ever. On the east side of Milwaukee, that would be Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli.
About Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli (website)
Welcome to Koppa’s, a local grocer/deli found on Farwell Avenue in Milwaukee Wisconsin. We offer fresh, and high quality sandwiches with a smile, and at fair prices. We also offer over the phone sandwich ordering and grocery/produce delivery. Our staff is super friendly, we have great sandwiches, and yes the Atari is free with a large selection of games, and two chairs for friends to play. Thanks for checking out our site!