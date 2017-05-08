One lucky player: $81,000 Badger 5 ticket sold in West Allis
WEST ALLIS — One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Saturday, May 6 to win the night’s $81,000 jackpot.
The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Maas Petroleum at 5930 West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.
Saturday’s winning Badger 5 numbers were 3, 14, 28, 29 and 31. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.
All lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. A winner at this prize level must redeem their ticket at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices or by mail.
The jackpot is estimated at $25,000 for tonight’s drawing.
How to Play
- Each play costs $1 and you can choose five different numbers from 1 to 31.
- The jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until there is a winner.
- Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing.
- Remember to sign your ticket.