One lucky player: $81,000 Badger 5 ticket sold in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Saturday, May 6 to win the night’s $81,000 jackpot.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Maas Petroleum at 5930 West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

Saturday’s winning Badger 5 numbers were 3, 14, 28, 29 and 31. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

All lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. A winner at this prize level must redeem their ticket at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices or by mail.

The jackpot is estimated at $25,000 for tonight’s drawing.

How to Play