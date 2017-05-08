× Police: 24-year-old man shot, injured near 26th and Locust in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday, May 8th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. near 26th and Locust.

Police say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that are unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to search for suspect(s) and seek a motive.